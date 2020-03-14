Basketball Recap: Boardman wins 20-games in consecutive seasons

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - One place you can still get out and enjoy yourself amidst the ongoing coronavirus concerns is your local golf course.

Reserve Run Golf Course in Poland opened this past Sunday and has enjoyed steady play over the past week, with no plans of shutting down.

"Given what's going on, obviously we're taking precautions on our side as much as we can, said Michael Ferranti, PGA General Manager at Reserve Run and The Links at Firestone. "From the pro shop standpoint, we've taken extra precautions to wipe down all the common areas multiple times per day. As far as the actual golf goes, being out on the golf course and being separated from people for awhile, it's a great escape from what's going on and a great time to get some fresh air and to get some exercise as well."