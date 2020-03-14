Basketball Recap: Boardman wins 20-games in consecutive seasons

Coach Pat Birch’s team went 42-6 over the past 2 years
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s 2019-20 boys basketball team finished the campaign with a 22-2 record. The Spartans’ were ranked in the AP Top 10 from the first poll (Jan. 6) until the last (Feb. 17). A feat that no other area school could state this season. Boardman won the AAC Red Tier once again.
Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 62.8
Scoring Defense: 47.3
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Derrick Anderson – 22.7
Ethan Anderson – 10.9
Tommy Fryda – 10.5
Daeone Martin – 7.9
Rebounding
Ethan Anderson – 7.9
Derrick Anderson – 4.8
Assists
Derrick Anderson – 4.0
Zach Ryan – 1.9
Steals
Tommy Fryda – 1.9
Zach Ryan – 1.6
Field Goal Percentage
Derrick Anderson – 53.1%
Tommy Fryda – 47.6%
Three-Point Percentage
Tommy Fryda – 46.9% (61 3PTM)
Derrick Anderson – 38.9% (21)
Charlie Davis – 38.9% (14)
Zach Ryan – 35.7% (10)
Free Throw Percentage
Daeone Martin – 81.6%
Derrick Anderson – 79.1%