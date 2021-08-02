Basketball journey takes Boardman’s Anderson to Utah

EPHRAIM, Utah (WKBN) – Recently, former Boardman basketball standout Derrick Anderson committed to Snow College, a junior college, in Utah.

The Badgers are coached by Robert Nielson, who also serves as the school’s athletic director. Snow College finished last season with a 16-8 record.

The school has been a springboard for athletes to make the jump to Division I athletics. Last year, the basketball roster featured Travis Wagstaff (Utah State), James Kamich (LIU-Brooklyn), and Matt Norman (North Dakota), all who have since signed to play at Division I schools this fall. Tredyn Christensen and Ross Reaves will play at Chaminade University in Honolulu – the same school which hosts the Maui Invitational each year.

Former NBA player Jackson Vroman played at Snow College before moving onto Iowa State. The 6’10 California native was drafted by the Bulls in 2004 (2nd round, 31st pick).

Anderson earned All-Ohio Second-Team honors as a senior (2019-20) as he was named the All-American Conference’s Red Tier Player of the Year after averaging more than 4 rebounds and assists as well as scoring 22.7 points per game. As a Spartan, Derrick scored 1,045 points during his prep career.