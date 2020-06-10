“Basketball is a daily routine” – Magestro family staying sharp together with home workouts

HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) -Kennedy Catholic basketball fans know the name Magestro quite well.



They’re a basketball family, now staying competitive at home through the pandemic. Oldest brother Drew won two State Championships at Kennedy Catholic in 2016 and 17. He was a 1,000 point scorer and one of the most efficient shooters in Mercer County history, now playing at Division 2 Pitt-Johnstown.

“I come to play and everybody’s good, there’s no weak links out there,” said Magestro of his first three years in college. “I just think the difference between high school and D1, D2, or whatever it is, it’s just everybody’s bigger, everybody’s stronger. The game’s so much faster and everybody’s good at everything so you can’t slack off at all.”

Drew has started since his freshman year for the Mountain Cats. He’s the oldest of four siblings in the Magestro clan and they’ve all been working out together at their home court over the past several months with the pandemic. Younger sister Malia is heading to play for YSU next year.

“They’re just like me, they’re out there every day so I’ll do drills with them,” said Magestro. “They’ll learn things from me, sometimes I’ll do ball handling with them and we’re a basketball family so we’re all out there every day.”

Magestro works out at least two hours a day, typically seven days a week, often alongside teammate Marcin Wiszomirsky. They both played for Rick Mancino, who officially stepped down as head coach of the Golden Eagles just last Friday.



“He is such a winner, he got on us every day,” said Magestro. “He would never let us slack off and was never satisfied, so I think that’s why we had the runs that we did.”

Magestro hopes to get into coaching himself one day and follow in his father Justin’s footsteps.

Until then, he still has two years of eligibility left at Pitt-Johnstown and will graduate with a degree in accounting next spring.

For now, Drew plans on making the most of this summer.

“Basketball is a daily routine for me, so I wasn’t going to switch up my routine,” said Magestro. “I knew guys aren’t working now, this is only going to be an advantage for me because I’m not going to stop working.”