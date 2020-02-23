Basista takes podium twice for Boardman at State Swim Meet

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman swim team sent a special group of five seniors to the OHSAA State Swim Meet in Canton this weekend.
Senior Noah Basista led the charge with two individual podium finishes. He took 7th in the in the 100-yard breaststroke with a finals time of 56.45, and finished 8th in the 100-yard butterfly at 50.70.
The Spartans also sent two relay teams to State that both finished in the top 15. The boys 200 medley relay placed 12th with a time of 1:30.05. The team consisted of Noah Basista, Matthew DunLany, River Flatley, and Will Linker.
The 400-yard freestyle finished 13th in the state as well with time of 3:10.11. That group consisted of Jordan Stackpole, Will Linker, Matthew DunLany, and Noah Basista.