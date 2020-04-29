Baseball Hall of Fame induction cancelled this year

COOPERSTOWN, New York (WKBN) – The 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame induction has been officially canceled.
Wednesday, the Hall of Fame announced that the induction ceremony scheduled for July 26 will not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Former New York Yankee captain Derek Jeter was due to be inducted along with former Colorado Rockies’ slugger Larry Walker. Rounding out this year’s induction class was catcher Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller, who is responsible for the MLB players’ union.
All of them will now be inducted at a ceremony on July 25, 2021, along with next year’s new crop of inductees.