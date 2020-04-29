Baseball Hall of Fame induction cancelled this year

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, right, and former Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker pose after receiving their Baseball Hall of Fame jerseys during a baseball news conference in New York. Jeter and Walker and the rest of this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait for their big moment at Cooperstown. The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that it has canceled its July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller will now be inducted in 2021

COOPERSTOWN, New York (WKBN) – The 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame induction has been officially canceled.

Wednesday, the Hall of Fame announced that the induction ceremony scheduled for July 26 will not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former New York Yankee captain Derek Jeter was due to be inducted along with former Colorado Rockies’ slugger Larry Walker. Rounding out this year’s induction class was catcher Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller, who is responsible for the MLB players’ union.

All of them will now be inducted at a ceremony on July 25, 2021, along with next year’s new crop of inductees.