Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio: Gov. DeWine discussing COVID-19, plan to reopen Ohio
Closings and delays
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

Baseball Hall of Fame induction cancelled this year

Sports

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller will now be inducted in 2021

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, right, and former Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker pose after receiving their Baseball Hall of Fame jerseys during a baseball news conference in New York. Jeter and Walker and the rest of this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait for their big moment at Cooperstown. The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that it has canceled its July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

COOPERSTOWN, New York (WKBN) – The 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame induction has been officially canceled.

Wednesday, the Hall of Fame announced that the induction ceremony scheduled for July 26 will not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former New York Yankee captain Derek Jeter was due to be inducted along with former Colorado Rockies’ slugger Larry Walker. Rounding out this year’s induction class was catcher Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller, who is responsible for the MLB players’ union.

All of them will now be inducted at a ceremony on July 25, 2021, along with next year’s new crop of inductees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com