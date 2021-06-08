Baseball bracketology: Neutral sites, times released for Kennedy’s and Hickory’s state quarterfinal games

Both the Eagles and Hornets will play in the PIAA State Quarterfinals Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Both the Kennedy Catholic and Hickory baseball teams will play in the PIAA State Quarterfinals this Thursday.

Tuesday, the state released the neutral sites and times for both tournament games.

Kennedy Catholic will face Eden Christian in the PIAA Class 1A State Quarterfinals on Thursday. The game will take place at 2 p.m. at Jack Critchfield Park on the campus of Slippery Rock University.

The Golden Eagles improved to (10-10) on the season, following a 6-1 victory over Riverview on Monday.

They advance to play Eden Christian Academy from the WPIAL. The Warriors are (18-5) this season and coming off an 8-7 win over DuBois Central Catholic.

Hickory will face Martinsburg Central in the PIAA Class 3A State Quarterfinals on Thursday. The game will take place at 5 p.m. at Showers Field in DuBois.

The Hornets are (18-4) on the season and coming off a 4-2 win over McGuffey on Monday in the Class 3A First Round.

The Central Dragons are (21-2) on the season, after a 12-8 victory over South Park on Monday.