Banner year in Salem; records set across the board

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – In Salem, the Lady Quakers finished a banner year by posting a school-best 15 wins and enjoying their first winning season in 23-years. Salem went 4-0 during spring break in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The Quakers saw five different players break school marks. Elly Exline set the batting average record (.488) and most hits in a year (42). Meg Rossero’s 19-game hit streak was the longest ever in school history. Bailee Thorn belted 4 homers and scored 26 runs which were both good for a school record. Hayden Carner drove in 26 runs to top the record books. From the center circle, Taylor Thorpe won 15 games and struck out 228 batters in 147 1/3 innings – both to set the standard in Salem softball.
2019 Salem Softball Stats
Head Coach: Mike Thorpe
Record: 15-10
Team Stats
Batting Average: .362
Earned Run Average: 1.63
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Elly Exline – .488 (42-86)
Taylor Thorpe – .462 (36-78)
Bailee Thorn – .452 (38-84)
Meg Rossero – .413 (31-75)
Hayden Carner – .350 (28-80)
Hits
Elly Exline – 42
Bailee Thorn – 38
Taylor Thorpe – 36
Meg Rossero – 31
Hayden Carner – 28
Runs Scored
Bailee Thorn – 33
Elly Exline – 23
Taylor Thorpe – 22
Doubles
Taylor Thorpe – 7
Bailee Thorn – 6
Meg Rossero – 5
Triples
Bailee Thorn – 3
Hayden Carner – 3
Taylor Thorpe – 2
Brooke Veglia – 2
Homeruns
Bailee Thorn – 4
Runs Batted In
Hayden Carner – 26
Taylor Thorpe – 25
Bailee Thorn – 20
Pitching Wins
Taylor Thorpe – 15
Earned Run Average
Taylor Thorpe – 1.71 (147.1 IP)
Innings Pitched
Taylor Thorpe – 147.1
Strikeouts
Taylor Thorpe – 228