OWINGS, MILLS, MD. (WKBN)- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, according to ESPN.

The Ravens released a statement Wednesday morning:

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.” Baltimore Ravens on Twitter

A cause of death was not given.

Ferguson was a third-round pick (#85) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He recorded 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks in three seasons. Ferguson was nicknamed “Sack Daddy” for his college football career at Louisiana Tech University, where he recorded an FBS record of 45 sacks.

He participated in all of the team’s practices this offseason.