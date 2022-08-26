CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville quarterback Vinny Ballone continued his torrid start to the season with seven total touchdowns Friday night in a 50-14 win over Campbell.

Ballone finished the night with six passing touchdowns to go along with one rushing score, which is the same scoring output he had in last week’s win over Columbiana, giving him 14 total touchdowns through only two games.

Lowellville receiver Brady Bunofsky also had a big night, with 194 receiving yards and three scores.

Lowellville (2-0) has an open date in week three. Campbell (0-2) will visit East Palestine.