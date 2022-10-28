LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Vinny Ballone threw seven touchdown passes in the first half Friday night in a 54-14 victory over Steubenville Catholic Central in the opening round of the OHSAA High School Football Division VII Playoffs.
The Rockets led 48-0 at the half.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.
Ballone has now thrown a staggering 53 touchdown passes on the year against only four interceptions.
Lowellville (11-0) will take on Lucas (5-6) in round two.
