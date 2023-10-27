LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville quarterback Michael Ballone threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more Friday night as #6 Lowellville blanked #11 Steubenville Catholic Central Friday night in the Division VII, Region 25 Playoffs.

The Crusaders fall to 9-2 on the season, while Lowellville improves to 10-1.

The win gives Lowellville a rare opportunity to avenge their only loss of the season.

The Rockets will now take on #3 Western Reserve, who handed Lowellville their only loss back in September. The Blue Devils advanced by defeating #14 Lisbon, 54-20.