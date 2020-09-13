Ballone, Bunofsky lead Lowellville to first win of the year in rout of Waterloo

Lowellville led 21-0 at halftime and never looked back as they grabbed their first win of the season

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville took a 21-0 lead into halftime and never looked back against Waterloo as the Rockets won 41-12 at Fedor Field in Struthers.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Lowellville scored on their first drive of the game when Cole Bunofsky found the end zone on the ground from 3-yards out to make it 6-0 Rockets.

It would stay that way until the second quarter, that is when Vinny Ballone threw a touchdown pass to Bunofsky from 47-yards out to make it 14-0.

Just before halftime, Ballone threw another TD pass, this time to Alex Modelski to extend the lead to 21-0.