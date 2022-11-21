AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) – Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw in the return to the World Cup for both nations.

Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah.

He scored after a pass from Christian Pulisic in the 36th minute. The United States was back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament and appeared headed to victory.

But Walker Zimmerman plowed down Bale from behind with the Welsh star’s back to the goal and Bale converted the penalty for his 41st international goal.