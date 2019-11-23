Reese helps Bald Eagle to tie things up with Sharon

Lane Voytik tossed a pair of TD passes in the second quarter

CLARION, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon’s attempt to get back to the Western Final will have to go through Clarion and a matchup with Bald Eagle.

To open the second quarter, senior Gage Mclenahan capped off the Eagles’ drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. This was set up by a Jaden Jones pass to Mathew Reese which went for 66-yards.

Back comes Sharon as Lane Voytik connected with Ty Eilam on a jump ball for a touchdown. Eilam’s grab was from 23 yards to tie the game at 7.

On the ensuing kickoff, Sharon recovered the muffed kick. Voytik found C.J. Parchman on a 9-yard pass play to take a 14-7 lead midway through the second frame.

Just before the intermission, Jones completes a 13-yard pass to Reese for the game-tying touchdown to get Bald Eagle back to a tie game (14-14).

SCORING CHART

Second Quarter

B – Gage McClenahan, 1-yard TD run (B 7-0)

S – Ty Eilam, 23-yard TD catch from Lane Voytik (T 7-7)

S – CJ Parchman, 9-yard TD catch from Lane Voytik (S 14-7)

B – Mathew Reese, 13-yard TD catch from Jaden Jones (T 14-14)