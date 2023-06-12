DUBOIS, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharpsville was turned away in the 2A state semifinal round from DuBois’ Showers Field against Bald Eagle, 1-0, in extra innings.

The Blue Devils (17-8), winners of their previous eight games, saw their season end in the 10th inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Parker Quick singled up the middle. However, Sharpsville’s Jack Leipheimer got Gavin Burns out on strikes to end Bald Eagle’s threat.

In the top half of the 10th, David Moyer reached base on a single. With two outs, Carter DeJulia was hit by a pitch placing two runners on base. Leipheimer grounded out to halt the Blue Devils’ offense.

Bald Eagle’s Cameron Watkins singled to place the winning run on base in the bottom of the 10th. Next up, Kahale Burns singled to move Watkins to third base. Tyler Serb belted the game-winning single, scoring Watkins to send his team to the title game, 1-0.

Bald Eagle (21-4) will meet tomorrow’s winner between Mount Union and Kutztown in the Class 2A state championship game on Friday at 10:30 a.m. from Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Bald Eagle’s Serb pitched the first eight innings, striking out 14 and allowing just three hits. Wyatt Coakley posted the win by pitching the final two scoreless innings.

Watkins finished with two hits and scored the winning run.

For Sharpsville, Stephen Tarnoci began the game by tossing the first three innings. Leipheimer hurled the next 6 1/3 innings and posted eight strikeouts while allowing just five base hits.

Braden Scarvel, Caullin Summers, Moyer and Tarnoci collected a base hit for the Blue Devils.