Balanced offensive attack help Brookfield get to 10-10

Brookfield has won 5 of their last 7 following tonight's win

Warriors’ Isaiah Jones led all scorers with 14

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On January 10, Brookfield was upended by Champion – 56-53. Tonight, it was the Warriors’ turn as they turned away the home standing Golden Flashes – 59-52. Brookfield led by 2 at the end of the third quarter (45-43) before outscoring Champion in the final stanza, 14-9.

Four Warriors scored in double figures – Isaiah Jones (14), Connor Stevens (12), Gage Emery (11) and Jake Shingledecker (10).

Brookfield evens their overall record to 10-10 (4-7, AAC Red). Matchups with Newton Falls (on Friday) and at Lisbon (on February 18) are on the horizon.

Champion’s lineup featured three players who scored 12 points apiece – Austin Willforth, Abe Bayus and Chase Lindsey. The loss drops Champion to 9-9 overall (5-5, AAC Blue). The Flashes will be matched against LaBrae on Friday.