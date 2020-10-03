Balanced offense helps Crestview win 4th in a row

Rebels will now have a bye into the second round of the playoffs

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview continues their win streak with their 48-7 win over Liberty tonight. The Rebels (4-1) had their game last week against Newton Falls cancelled.

Crestview featured a balanced offensive attack with 183 yards rushing and 167 yards passing. Ethan Powell led the Rebels in rushing with 109 yards. Anthony Cusick completed 12 of 17 for 167 yards.

The Leopards (1-5) have now dropped four in a row since their 11-point win over Newton Falls (25-14) in week two.

Scoring Chart

Crestview, 48-7

First Quarter

C – William Hardenbrook, 58-yard TD catch from Anthony Cusick (C 7-0)

C – Joey Hawkins, 17-yard TD catch from Anthony Cusick

C – William Hardenbrook, 25-yard TD catch from Anthony Cusik (C 21-0)

Third Quarter

C – Brandon Yanssens, 11-yard TD catch from Anthony Cusick (C 28-0)

C – Ethan Powell, 5-yard TD run (C 42-0)

C – Tony Perorazio, fumble return for TD (C 42-0)

Fourth Quarter

C – Brandon Yanssens, 8-yard TD catch from Anthony Cusick (C 48-0)

L – Daveyon Williamson, 6-yard TD run (C 48-7)

Next week is the start of the OHSAA playoffs.

Upcoming Schedules

Crestview

Oct. 10 – Bye

Oct. 17 – winner of Southeast/Buckeye Local (OHSAA Playoffs)

Liberty

Oct 10 – at Warrensville Heights (OHSAA Playoffs)