BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney topped Boardman 15-5 in girls high school lacrosse action on Tuesday night.

Eight different Cardinals added key contributions in the victory.

Ella Szalay led with 4 goals, 3 assists, 9 draw controls and 4 caused turnovers.

Addison Stacy also tallied 4 goals and 4 draw controls. Sarah Schaller scored 2 goals, while Sophia Graziano added a pair of assists.

Maria Pecchia recorded a goal and an assist. Peyton Campbell, Frankie Cassesse, Natalie Blasko and Molly Simons each scored a goal for the Cardinals.

Alyssa Ray finished with 8 saves in goal.

Cardinal Mooney will host Green on senior night on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.