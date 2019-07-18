Baker takes over at QB; Southington looks to improve once again

Wildcats return 7 starters from a unit which averaged 23 points

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2018, Southington accomplished something which hadn’t been done since 2009 at Chalker High School. To finish the year with a winning record. The ‘Cats jumped out to a 6-2 start before closing out the campaign with two straight losses against playoff teams (Windham & St. John). Now we’ll see if Chalker can get back to the post-season for the first time since 2013.

The key to this year’s offense will be the single wing offense, “We know that we want to control the clock,” states coach Tom Conrad. “We want to grind down defenses and have the ability to attack vertically down the field with an improved single wing passing attack. It’s our hope to lull teams to sleep with our ground game and hit a few explosive plays down the field to put away games.” On defense, playing fast with a passion is what the coaching staff is looking for. “We need a downhill mindset from our linebackers and a ball hawk mentality in the secondary,” indicates Conrad. “Partnered with the aggressive play of our front four will make us a defense that is hard to hold back.”

Southington Wildcats

Head Coach: Tom Conrad, 3rd season (8-12)

2018 record (NAC): 6-4 (3-2), 3rd place

Five Key Points

1.Last season’s 6 wins in their first 8 weeks matched the 2003 start (6-2) when they finished with an 8-2 mark.

2.Since Southington began opening the season with the combination of Jackson-Milton and Sebring in successive weeks the Wildcats are 2-4 versus the Jays and 3-3 against the Trojans.

3.Three times a year ago Southington scored over 40-points. Last time that happened in the same year was in 2008.

4.Southington returns 3 starters along the defensive line and 4 linebackers in their 4-3 alignment

5.With many starters returning on offense, Wildcats must replace 3 offensive linemen

Offense

Returning Starters: 7

Scoring Offense: 23.1 (28th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 188.3

Passing Offense: 91.5

Total Offense: 279.8

…The offense has been at a steady figure for the last three years. Total offensive numbers were at 277.6 yards per game in 2016. Declined slightly to 268.6 in 2017. Last year, they climbed steadily to 279.8 yards. Trystan Mollohan – who was the team’s starter since President Obama was in office – leaves behind some big shoes to fill. Mollohan threw for 2533 yards over the last three years while completing 21 touchdowns. Last fall, backup Jacob Baker filled in a relief role completing 2 of 7 for 49 yards. Baker led the team in rushing with 803 yards and 8 scores. Coach Conrad states Baker is set to step in for Mollohan, “Jacob is a capable runner, he opens up the run by being a run threat. He also has the ability to throw the ball deep just as Trystan did, so we’ll look to keep up with the vertical passing game we get into some spread concepts. Having to prepare for Baker as a dual threat QB adds versatility to an improved offense and opens up for more pass option plays.”

Baker’s classmate senior Logan Regal went for 604 rushing yards (9 TDs) and a team-high 277 yards receiving (15 catches). Also returning is Chase Iser to the receiving corps – he caught 15 balls for 160 stripes last year. “We’re going to rely heavily this season on our single wing principles,” indicates Conrad. “That puts the ball in the hands of Logan (Regal), Chase (Iser) and Jacob (Baker) early and often. We believe that having that three headed monster in the backfield makes us a dangerous team and makes us hard to defend.” Look for newcomers Blake Troyer, Logan Duncan and Jack Cabot will be relied upon also to make plays this coming season. “We need to find a way to block the perimeter a little better in one-on-one matchups,” says Conrad. “We’ve worked extensively this off season to establish a way to pass the football out of the single wing offense. That will be the true key to our success as an offense this season. Being able to threaten the defense with the ability to pass out of an unbalanced single wing set and attack the secondary vertically down the field will open up holes for us in the run game and allow our backs to be play makers.”

The offensive line will feature a number of new players after the graduation of Christian Baker, Wolfgang Wildman and Jason Hudak – the Wildcats will hope Evan Proverbs, T.J. Duffey (returning starter), Blake Nicholas, Dalton Keeley, Aidan Ricks (returning starter), Cobe Cernuto (returning starter), Ryan Martin, Caleb Slusher and Tim Herdman will anchor the line. Coach Conrad remarked that there’s room for improvement in their blocking fundamentals but that will come with drill work in camp.

Defense

Returning Starters: 8

Scoring Defense: 15.5 (13th in Area)

Total Defense: 235.4

…The defense improved from a unit which had allowed 37.8 points per game in 2017 to a group which saw that number cut in half to the tune of 15.5 points. Since 2000, the Wildcats have made it through an entire season just twice with permitting less than 20 points per game. In 2009, as league champs, Southington saw the average dip to 16.9 points and then again last year (15.5).

Junior LB Cobe Cernuto and senior DE Aidan Ricks return to lead the defensive unit this year. Cernuto will be joined in the middle of the defensive unit by Chase Iser, Jacob Baker and Dalton Keeley at linebacker. Also, Matt Sprungl and Ryan Martin will see time at the position as well. Up front, Ricks returns with TJ Duffey and Blake Nicholas as well as Evan Proverbs. In the secondary, corner Logan Regal is back as he’ll have Logan Duncan, Nick Lichty, Blake Troyer, Cam Brady and Jack Cabot in the defensive backfield.

Conrad says, “We believe that we’ll be in a great position to win if we can take away our opponents’ ground game and make them have no choice but to try and attack us through the air. We need our down lineman topin their ears back and attack along the front. Our defense is changing slightly so we need to make sure we get the guys up front coached up and solid in their assignments. The aggressive nature of our front four will be a huge key to our success. If our linebackers continue to play fast, we’ll be able to limit ground attacks throughout the year. Tackling from that position was a strong point last season. The DBs are fast and capable of covering in man-to-man situations. We’ll rely heavily on their ability to cover routes and make plays on passes in the secondary.”

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 6 – at Sebring

Sept. 13 – Leetonia

Sept. 20 – at Conotton Valley

Sept. 27 – at Pymatuning Valley

Oct. 4 – at Newbury

Oct. 11 – at Mathews

Oct. 18 – Windham

Oct. 25 – Pymatuning Valley

Nov. 1 –St. John