Baker paces United past Lordstown

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) - United has won 3 of their last 4 following tonight’s 59-43 win over Lordstown. Landon

Baker led the Golden Eagles with 21 points and 7 rebounds while closing out the

contest with a perfect 7 for 7 line from the charity stripe (4-4 in the 4th quarter). Parker

Hydrick scored 9 points. Alex Birtalan added 7 points and hauled down a team-high 8

boards.

For Lordstown, Jordan Vaught led the way by scoring double-figures (11). The Red Devils

had a pair of players score 8 points – Marcus Lopez and Seth Stevens. Lordstown (2-18)

will play at Badger on Friday. The Red Devils will travel to Newbury to face the Black

Knights in the Orwell Sectional Semifinal one week from today.

United (11-10) will welcome Salem in the regular season finale on Friday. The Golden

Eagles are set to host Fairless on Tuesday in the Salem Sectional Semifinal matchup.

