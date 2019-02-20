Sports

Baker paces United past Lordstown

Landon Baker scored 21 and grabbed 7 rebounds

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) - United has won 3 of their last 4 following tonight’s 59-43 win over Lordstown. Landon
Baker led the Golden Eagles with 21 points and 7 rebounds while closing out the
contest with a perfect 7 for 7 line from the charity stripe (4-4 in the 4th quarter). Parker
Hydrick scored 9 points. Alex Birtalan added 7 points and hauled down a team-high 8
boards.

For Lordstown, Jordan Vaught led the way by scoring double-figures (11). The Red Devils
had a pair of players score 8 points – Marcus Lopez and Seth Stevens. Lordstown (2-18)
will play at Badger on Friday. The Red Devils will travel to Newbury to face the Black
Knights in the Orwell Sectional Semifinal one week from today.

United (11-10) will welcome Salem in the regular season finale on Friday. The Golden
Eagles are set to host Fairless on Tuesday in the Salem Sectional Semifinal matchup.
 

