CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – After a story surfaced on The Plain Dealer’s website, stating Baker Mayfield has a rift with Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, the fourth-year quarterback took to Twitter to refute the story.

In the tweet, Baker takes to task veteran Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot and, it appears, other unmentioned members of the Cleveland media.

Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet. https://t.co/MfHnqWk65s — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 6, 2022

Cabot’s tweet said Mayfield must resolve his differences with the second year head coach in case they need to co-exist. Mayfield had his fifth year option for 2022 picked up by the team before the season.

Mayfield has seen his season come to an end as he will sit this Sunday in anticipation of a surgery to repair a torn labrum on the schedule for Jan. 19.

Mayfield has had run ins with members of the media in the past. He has also had issues with teammates. The Odell Beckham saga would be an example that got all kinds of media attention, both locally and nationally.

Today, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was asked if there is tension between Mayfield and Stefanski. During a Zoom conference he said, “Absolutely not. I’ve seen zero of that. I don’t feel that at all.”

The Browns are set to finish the season Sunday at 1 p.m. against in-state rivals, the AFC North Champion Cincinnati Bengals. That game will air on FOX 8.