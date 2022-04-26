NORMAN, Oklahoma (WJW) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was honored Saturday at his alma mater.
Oklahoma University unveiled a statue of Mayfield in Heisman Park.
Baker had 12,292 passing yards and 119 touchdowns at OU and won the Heisman Trophy in 2017.
The statue was dedicated during the spring game.
“I dreamt about having a statue right there and now I do,” Mayfield said to the crowd.
The statue is of Baker’s stiff-arm during a touchdown run in OU’s defeat of Oklahoma State in 2017.
However, many on social media are saying the statue does not look like Baker.
People joked that it looked more like actor Robert Patrick, as the T-1000 in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”
Patrick retweeted comments from people on Twitter, who claimed the statue was a tribute to the actor.
OU has statues of all its Heisman winners. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be next to get one.
After the school posted pictures of Baker’s statue, some fans asked for a different artist for the next statue.
Mayfield currently remains on Cleveland’s roster.
The Browns apparently have not found a trade partner for him and his $18.8 million salary after signing Deshaun Watson.