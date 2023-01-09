(WJW) — Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield is heading into free agency with confidence.

“I know I’m good enough to be a starting quarterback. I have no doubt about that,” the former no. 1 overall pick told media on Monday via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register, according to the NFL.

It’s been a wild season for Mayfield after leaving Cleveland in July. He began the season in Carolina only to be traded mid-season to the Rams for a show-stopping, comeback victory.

After his struggle in Sunday’s overtime defeat to the Seahawks, Baker reflected on his decision that lies ahead.

“It’s gotta be the best opportunity for me,” Mayfield said. “I’m not gonna go chase a check to go start and play after seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again. It’s going to be hard to try something else new, but it’s going to be a big-time decision. So there’s going to be a lot of thought put into it.”