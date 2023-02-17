HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem defeated United, 76-48, to close out the regular slate with 10 wins (10-12).

Lance Bailey took game-high honors with 25 points as he drained five triples. Ross Davidson also contributed 14 points, all of which came in the second half.

The Quakers will meet Struthers from the Fieldhouse on Tuesday in the opening round of the sectional tournament.

United featured three players who scored in double figures led by Grant Knight and Nevin Hahlen with 11 and Luke Courtney with 10 points.

The Golden Eagles finished the regular season with an 8-14 record. United will take on South Range in the sectional championship next Friday.