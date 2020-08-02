Baez’s single in 11th gives Cubs 2-1 win over Pirates

Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez, right, hits a winning single during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The game was delayed 64 minutes by rain before the bottom of the ninth

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Baez singled through a drawn-in infield in the bottom of the 11th, scoring David Bote from third base and giving the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bote, who made the last out in the 10th, started the inning on second base as mandated by Major League Baseball’s extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season.

He advanced to third on a deep fly to right by Anthony Rizzo and jogged home on Baez’s first career game-ending hit against Cody Ponce.

Jeremy Jeffress worked a scoreless 11th for the win.

