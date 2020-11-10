Badger’s looking to make waves this year in the NAC

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Braves won 10 of their last 17 games to finish last year, 10-14, after failing to win any of their first seven contests.
Badger has finished with double-digit wins in each of the last four years, something they were unable to accomplish in the previous five years (2011-16).
Badger Braves
Coach: Josh Upshire
2019-20 Record: 10-14 (8-8, NAC)
Last Ranked: #10 in Division IV on January 7, 2019
Returning Starters: Senior – Steven Long. Junior – Jack Lendak. Sophomore – Brad Hamilton
…The Braves will need to replace Logan Lendak, who put together a senior season of averaging 18.8 points and 2.5 steals per outing. He also shot 71.1% from the foul line (69-97) while sinking 31% of his three’s (82-266).
Steven Long (4.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg) returns for his senior season. Jack Lendak is back as the leading returning scorer (10.8 ppg). Brad Hamilton, as a freshman, averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 assists per game. “This season will be very different from years past,” says coach Upshire. “We want to get better from game one to game twenty-three.”
The Braves finished last year with a .500-record in league play (8-8) and with 10-wins overall (10-14). Upshire expects, “to compete every night and gain experience as the season progresses. We hope to be in every game by playing solid defense and making things easy for our student-athletes on offense.”
2019-20 Northeastern Athletic Conference Standings
Bristol – 15-1 (19-6)
Pymatuning Valley – 14-2 (18-5)
Mathews – 10-6 (13-10)
Windham – 10-6 (11-13)
Badger – 8-8 (10-14)
Lordstown – 8-8 (10-14)
Newbury – 3-13 (7-17)
Maplewood – 3-13 (5-18)
Southington – 1-15 (1-22)
2020-21 Schedule
Badger
Dec. 1 – at McDonald
Dec. 4 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 8 – at Bristol
Dec. 11 – Southington
Dec. 15 – Mathews
Dec. 18 – Lordstown
Dec. 19 – vs TBA (at East Palestine)
Dec. 22 – at Southington
Dec. 29 – at Fairport Harding
Jan. 5 – Windham
Jan. 8 – Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 12 – Fairport Harding
Jan. 15 – Bristol
Jan. 19 – Maplewood
Jan. 22 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 26 – Champion
Jan. 29 – at Ursuline
Feb. 2 – at Mathews
Feb. 5 – at Lordstown
Feb. 9 – at Windham
Feb. 16 – Maplewood
Feb. 19 – at Pymatuning Valley