Badger’s looking to make waves this year in the NAC

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Braves won 10 of their last 17 games to finish last year, 10-14, after failing to win any of their first seven contests.

Badger has finished with double-digit wins in each of the last four years, something they were unable to accomplish in the previous five years (2011-16).

Badger Braves

Coach: Josh Upshire

2019-20 Record: 10-14 (8-8, NAC)

Last Ranked: #10 in Division IV on January 7, 2019

Returning Starters: Senior – Steven Long. Junior – Jack Lendak. Sophomore – Brad Hamilton

…The Braves will need to replace Logan Lendak, who put together a senior season of averaging 18.8 points and 2.5 steals per outing. He also shot 71.1% from the foul line (69-97) while sinking 31% of his three’s (82-266).

Steven Long (4.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg) returns for his senior season. Jack Lendak is back as the leading returning scorer (10.8 ppg). Brad Hamilton, as a freshman, averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 assists per game. “This season will be very different from years past,” says coach Upshire. “We want to get better from game one to game twenty-three.”

The Braves finished last year with a .500-record in league play (8-8) and with 10-wins overall (10-14). Upshire expects, “to compete every night and gain experience as the season progresses. We hope to be in every game by playing solid defense and making things easy for our student-athletes on offense.”

2019-20 Northeastern Athletic Conference Standings

Bristol – 15-1 (19-6)

Pymatuning Valley – 14-2 (18-5)

Mathews – 10-6 (13-10)

Windham – 10-6 (11-13)

Badger – 8-8 (10-14)

Lordstown – 8-8 (10-14)

Newbury – 3-13 (7-17)

Maplewood – 3-13 (5-18)

Southington – 1-15 (1-22)

2020-21 Schedule

Badger

Dec. 1 – at McDonald

Dec. 4 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 8 – at Bristol

Dec. 11 – Southington

Dec. 15 – Mathews

Dec. 18 – Lordstown

Dec. 19 – vs TBA (at East Palestine)

Dec. 22 – at Southington

Dec. 29 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 5 – Windham

Jan. 8 – Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 12 – Fairport Harding

Jan. 15 – Bristol

Jan. 19 – Maplewood

Jan. 22 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 26 – Champion

Jan. 29 – at Ursuline

Feb. 2 – at Mathews

Feb. 5 – at Lordstown

Feb. 9 – at Windham

Feb. 16 – Maplewood

Feb. 19 – at Pymatuning Valley