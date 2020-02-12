Live Now
Badger wins again; this time over Windham on the road

Braves' Logan Lendak scored a game-high 23 points

Braves began the season with an 0-7 record

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger has put together four straight wins including tonight’s road victory – 56-52 – over Windham. The Braves were defeated in early-January by 33 points (98-65). Badger has now topped Mathews and Windham within the last four days.

Logan Lendak led all scorers with 23 for Badger. Brad Hamilton added 14 also.

Windham falls to 9-10 overall. Bert Jones tallied 19 points while Mikilyn Jones poured in 11. The Bombers will play at Mogadore on Saturday.

Badger (8-12) is set to finish out the regular season with a pair of home games – versus Maplewood next Tuesday and against Pymatuning Valley on February 21.

