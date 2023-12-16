KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Badger girls’ basketball team continues playing winning basketball as the Braves topped Girard, 47-39.

Katie Grexa led all scorers with 15 while Hannah Betts added 12. Brianna Huscroft connected on three baskets from 3-point range to finish with 9 points.

The Braves led at halftime, 31-18.

Badger (6-1) will now welcome Chalker on Friday.

Makenzee White paced Girard with 14 points while Aly Gassman closed out her afternoon with 8.

The Indians (2-5) will travel to the Struthers Fieldhouse next Thursday to take on the Wildcats.