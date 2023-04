KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger’s baseball team registered a 15-4 victory over Southington Chalker.

Bradley Hamilton pitched four innings, allowed four hits and struck out eight batters for the win.

Jack Springer, Jared Schmidt and Hamilton all had a pair of hits for the Braves. Schmidt and Tyler McWilliams each drove in three runs.

Badger will travel to Chaney to take on the Cowboys on Tuesday.

For Chalker, Derek Sherwood led their offense with two hits.

The Wildcats will face LaBrae on Saturday.