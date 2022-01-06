SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Katie Grexa’s 26 points paced Badger past Chalker, 61-35. Grexa scored 15 points in the opening half.

Mackenzie Gross added 11 while Addison Thompson finished with eight points for the Lady Braves.

Badger, as a team, made seven three-point baskets and sank 72.7 percent from the foul line (8-11).

The Braves are set to play Heartland Christian on Saturday.

Chalker’s Liv Rhodes led the way with 15 points. Mia Russomanno scored all of her eight points in the second half.

The Wildcats will play at Pymatuning Valley next Thursday.