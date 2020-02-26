Badger tops Bloomfield; advances to face Windham

Logan Lendak led all scorers with 17

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger moves on to face Windham following their 67-12 win over Bloomfield tonight in their playoff opener. Logan Lendak led Badger with 17 points. Jack Lendak also added 13 points. Twelve Braves had at least 2 points tonight.

Last year, Badger was the top seed in the district as they advanced to the championship game before falling to Bristol (52-39).

The Bombers will welcome the Braves (10-13) on Friday at 7 pm for the opportunity to play in the Orwell Districts.

Ben Peterson led Bloomfield with 7 points.