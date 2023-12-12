VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger stormed back after trailing most of the game to take down Mathews 78-71 in a big-time early-season conference matchup.

The Braves trailed by 16 points entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Mustangs 32-9 in the final 8 minutes to complete the comeback win.

Badger was led by senior Duncan Moy with a game-high 31 points. It’s the third game in a row Moy has surpassed 30 points.

For Mathews, Dom Spagnoletta dropped 30 points of his own as the Mustangs suffer their first loss this season and drop to 3-1.

Badger improved to 3-1 on the win and improved to 3-0 in conference play to begin the season.