ANDOVER, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger standout Jack Lendak went into the Braves’ history books on Friday as he notched his 1,000th career point in a 68-54 loss to Pymatuning Valley.

Entering the game, Lendak was just nine points shy of the mark and reached it in the second quarter on a three-pointer.

For the game, Lendak racked up 27 points in the loss.

Brad Hamilton added 11 points for the Braves in the game.

The loss moves Badger to 7-7 on the season.