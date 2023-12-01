KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger senior Duncan Moy hit the 1,000 point mark in a loss to Campbell, 69-64.

Moy shot a three pointer in the first period to hit the record milestone. In early November, he officially signed his letter of intent to play at California University of Pennsylvania.

Moy would finish the game with 20 points while Badger sophomore Preston Geracitano had 16 points.

In the win, Campbell junior Josue Rodriguez scored 23 points while seniors David Moore and Aziyah Flores both scored 17 points.

Badger plays Fairport Harding next on Dec. 5 while Campbell plays Boardman on Dec. 5.