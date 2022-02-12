WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger snaps their four-game losing skid by topping Champion, 71-55. The Braves improve to 9-10 with a matchup against Chalker set for Tuesday.

Jeff Logan scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Braves. Brad Hamilton and Jordan Richards each scored 13 points apiece.

Champion falls to 3-17 on the season. Keegan McDermott led all scorers with 23 points. Brett Channell added 10 for the Golden Flashes by connecting on a pair of three-pointers.

The Golden Flashes will be pitted against Brookfield and Warren JFK, both on the road, during the final week of the regular season.