Badger snaps their 7-game skid to post their 4th win

Brad Hamilton and Jack Lendak combined to score 33 points for the Braves

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger snapped their seven-game losing skid following their 70-63 win over Lordstown.

The Braves improve to 4-13 overall and 4-8 in league play.

Brad Hamilton posted 17 points while Jack Lendak scored 16 for the Braves. Hamilton made seven of eight from the foul line. Lendak connected on four of five from the charity stripe. Bobby Frantz also scored double digits as he finished with 10.

Badger shot 80% on free throws (16-20).

On Saturday, the Braves are scheduled to play at Heartland Christian.

Junior Kaiden Anthony made seven three-pointers to finish with a game-high 31 points for Lordstown. Aiden Force registered 13 points for the Red Devils.

Lordstown is set to meet Crestwood on Saturday.