KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger opened its game against Windham by outscoring the Bombers, 19-4, in the first quarter en route to a 49-19 victory at home. The Lady Braves improved to 3-4 while Windham falls to 1-5.

Katie Grexa led all scorers with 13 points while Mackenzie Gross had 11 (three 3-pointers). Addison Thompson scored 9 for Badger as well.

Badger will return to the floor on Thursday, Dec. 30 against LaBrae.

Mariah Woods paced Windham with 11 points.

The Lady Bombers are scheduled to meet LaBrae on the road on Wednesday.