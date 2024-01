KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Duncan Moy paced Badger with 30 points in the Braves’ 82-40 win over St. John.

Preston Geracitano and Lewis Flowers added 18 and 10 points respectively for the Braves as well.

Badger improves to 10-3 as they’ve now posted three wins in a row. Next up is a trip to Fairport to face the Skippers on Tuesday.

Vin Narducci led the Fighting Heralds with 14.

St. John will travel to Lordstown on Friday.