KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger improves to a perfect 10-0 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference following their 48-28 win over Maplewood.

Katie Grexa scored a game-high 21 points. Mackenzie Gross sank three triples to close out her night with 11 points.

After experiencing losses in three of their first four games, Badger (13-3) has won twelve games in a row. The Badgers will look to continue their streak on Wednesday when they meet Windham.

Freshman Morgan Himes led the Rockets with 9 points, while Madyson Cikosh had 8 points.

Maplewood returns home on Thursday against Fairport Harding.