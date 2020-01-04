Badger notches win #1; Lendaks & Hamilton combine for 41

Sports

Jack Lendak led the Braves in scoring with 15

Badger Braves Basketball

Braves connected on 83% of their 29 free throws

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger registered their 1st win of the year by defeating Newbury tonight, 71-48. The Braves were led by Jack Lendak’s 15 points (5-6 FT) as well as Brad Hamilton and Logan Lendak- who scored 14 (8-8 FT) and 12 points (6-10 FT) respectively. Badger made 5 three-pointers and shot 82.8% from the foul line (24-29).

Newbury has fallen in their 6th game in the past 7 outings. John Tropf took the game-high honors with 25 points. The Black Knights (2-7) will play at Southington on Tuesday.

Badger (1-7)will play host to Windham on Tuesday as well.

