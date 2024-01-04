LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger improves to 9-1 after its 64-10 victory over the home standing Lordstown Red Devils.

Katie Grexa scored a game-high 18 points while connecting on a pair of first quarter 3-point baskets. Freshman Avery Rice added 9 points. Gabriella Miller also scored 8 points in the victory.

Badger has won its last nine games since opening the season with a loss at Warren JFK.

On Saturday, the Braves will meet Garfield in Garrettsville.

Elizabeth Warner paced the Red Devils with 6 points.

Lordstown will visit Pymatuning Valley on Monday.