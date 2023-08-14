KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Badger High School:

Schedule

Aug. 22 – Bristol

Aug. 28 – Fairport Harding

Aug. 29 – at Pymatuning Valley

Aug. 31 – Mathews

Sept. 5 – Maplewood

Sept. 7 – Windham

Sept. 9 – at Brookfield

Sept. 11 – at Southington Chalker

Sept. 12 – at Bristol

Sept. 14 – Bloomfield

Sept. 18 – at Lordstown

Sept. 19 – St. John

Sept. 20 – Heartland Christian

Sept. 21 – at Fairport Harding

Sept. 25 – Pymatuning Valley

Sept. 26 – Mathews

Sept. 28 – at Maplewood

Oct. 3 – at Ursuline

Oct. 5 – TBD

Oct. 9 – at Campbell Memorial

Oct. 11 – Warren JFK

Oct. 12 – at Newton Falls

Badger High School

Nickname: The Braves

Colors: Red and White

School address: 7119 State Route 7; Kinsman, Ohio 44428

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the BHS volleyball schedule, please contact support.