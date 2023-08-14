KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Badger High School:
Schedule
Aug. 22 – Bristol
Aug. 28 – Fairport Harding
Aug. 29 – at Pymatuning Valley
Aug. 31 – Mathews
Sept. 5 – Maplewood
Sept. 7 – Windham
Sept. 9 – at Brookfield
Sept. 11 – at Southington Chalker
Sept. 12 – at Bristol
Sept. 14 – Bloomfield
Sept. 18 – at Lordstown
Sept. 19 – St. John
Sept. 20 – Heartland Christian
Sept. 21 – at Fairport Harding
Sept. 25 – Pymatuning Valley
Sept. 26 – Mathews
Sept. 28 – at Maplewood
Oct. 3 – at Ursuline
Oct. 5 – TBD
Oct. 9 – at Campbell Memorial
Oct. 11 – Warren JFK
Oct. 12 – at Newton Falls
Badger High School
Nickname: The Braves
Colors: Red and White
School address: 7119 State Route 7; Kinsman, Ohio 44428
