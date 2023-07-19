KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Braves’ soccer schedules for both boys’ and girls’ teams are below:
2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 14 – at Maplewood
• Aug. 17 – Girard
• Aug. 22 – at Rootstown
• Aug. 26 – at Conneaut
• Sept. 9 – at Columbiana
• Sept. 11 – Warren JFK
• Sept. 19 – Pymatuning Valley
• Sept. 21 – at Cornerstone Christian
• Sept. 26 – at United
• Sept. 28 – Brookfield
• Sept. 30 – Maplewood
• Oct. 2 – Bristol
• Oct. 5 – at Pymatuning Valley
2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 14 – at Maplewood
• Aug. 22 – Girard
• Aug. 24 – at Mathews
• Aug. 28 – at Mineral Ridge
• Sept. 9 – at Lordstown
• Sept. 12 – at Boardman
• Sept. 14 – United
• Sept. 16 – at Bristol
• Sept. 19 – Pymatuning Valley
• Sept. 22 – Bristol
• Sept. 26 – Mathews
• Sept. 28 – at Ursuline
• Sept. 30 – Maplewood
• Oct. 3 – Lordstown
• Oct. 5 – at Pymatuning Valley
• Oct. 7 – Crestview
Joseph Badger High School
Nickname: The Braves
Colors: Red and White
School address: 7119 State Route 7 Kinsman, OH 44428
Stadium location: 7119 State Route 7 Kinsman, OH 44428
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the Badger High School soccer schedule please contact support.