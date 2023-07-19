KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Braves’ soccer schedules for both boys’ and girls’ teams are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 14 – at Maplewood

• Aug. 17 – Girard

• Aug. 22 – at Rootstown

• Aug. 26 – at Conneaut

• Sept. 9 – at Columbiana

• Sept. 11 – Warren JFK

• Sept. 19 – Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 21 – at Cornerstone Christian

• Sept. 26 – at United

• Sept. 28 – Brookfield

• Sept. 30 – Maplewood

• Oct. 2 – Bristol

• Oct. 5 – at Pymatuning Valley

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 14 – at Maplewood

• Aug. 22 – Girard

• Aug. 24 – at Mathews

• Aug. 28 – at Mineral Ridge

• Sept. 9 – at Lordstown

• Sept. 12 – at Boardman

• Sept. 14 – United

• Sept. 16 – at Bristol

• Sept. 19 – Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 22 – Bristol

• Sept. 26 – Mathews

• Sept. 28 – at Ursuline

• Sept. 30 – Maplewood

• Oct. 3 – Lordstown

• Oct. 5 – at Pymatuning Valley

• Oct. 7 – Crestview

Joseph Badger High School

Nickname: The Braves

Colors: Red and White

School address: 7119 State Route 7 Kinsman, OH 44428

Stadium location: 7119 State Route 7 Kinsman, OH 44428

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the Badger High School soccer schedule please contact support.