Badger High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach LaVell Turnage returns a strong core of three starters in Mackenzie Gross (5’6/JR), Addison Thompson (5’6/JR) and Katie Grexa (5’11/SO). Gross and Thompson were named to the All-League honorable mention while Grexa took First-Team honors.

“We want to build good team chemistry,” states Turnage. “To build trust and become self-less.” Last year, the Lady Braves accumulated averages of 48 points, 31 rebounds and 14 steals per game.

This season, Badger opens up on November 29 when they welcome Bristol.

Badger Braves

Head Coach: LaVell Turnage

2020-21 Record: 6-11

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 29 – Bristol

Dec. 2 – at Mathews

Dec. 6 – Lordstown

Dec. 9 – Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 13 – Fairport Harding

Dec. 16 – at Maplewood

Dec. 20 – Windham

Dec. 30 – LaBrae

Jan. 6 – at Southington

Jan. 8 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 10 – at Bristol

Jan. 13 – Mathews

Jan. 17 – at St. John

Jan. 20 – at Lordstown

Jan. 22 – Niles

Jan. 24 – at Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 27 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 31 – Maplewood

Feb. 3 – at Windham

Feb. 7 – Hubbard

Feb. 9 – Girard

Feb. 10 – Southington