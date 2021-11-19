Badger High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach LaVell Turnage returns a strong core of three starters in Mackenzie Gross (5’6/JR), Addison Thompson (5’6/JR) and Katie Grexa (5’11/SO). Gross and Thompson were named to the All-League honorable mention while Grexa took First-Team honors.
“We want to build good team chemistry,” states Turnage. “To build trust and become self-less.” Last year, the Lady Braves accumulated averages of 48 points, 31 rebounds and 14 steals per game.
This season, Badger opens up on November 29 when they welcome Bristol.
Badger Braves
Head Coach: LaVell Turnage
2020-21 Record: 6-11
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 29 – Bristol
Dec. 2 – at Mathews
Dec. 6 – Lordstown
Dec. 9 – Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 13 – Fairport Harding
Dec. 16 – at Maplewood
Dec. 20 – Windham
Dec. 30 – LaBrae
Jan. 6 – at Southington
Jan. 8 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 10 – at Bristol
Jan. 13 – Mathews
Jan. 17 – at St. John
Jan. 20 – at Lordstown
Jan. 22 – Niles
Jan. 24 – at Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 27 – at Fairport Harding
Jan. 31 – Maplewood
Feb. 3 – at Windham
Feb. 7 – Hubbard
Feb. 9 – Girard
Feb. 10 – Southington