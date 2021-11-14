Badger High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – “We played 23 games in 49-days a year ago,” said Badger High School basketball coach Josh Upshire. “But, we took a lot of pride in knowing that we were one of the few area teams that completed a full season. Our kids did everything we asked of them to ensure that we had a full season.”

Badger will return four starters – seniors Jack Lendak (14.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.7 apg), Carter Burnett (7.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg) and Jeff Logan (3.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg) along with junior Brad Hamilton (13.4 ppg, 4.0 apg, 3.1 rpg).

“Jack’s had a great offseason,” said Upshire. “We’re looking forward to seeing how it translates to the season. When teams focus on him, Brad Hamilton will be relied upon to score the ball. He’s a young man that puts a lot of time into the game. He’s in the weight room constantly and wants to be good. We’ll also rely on 6’5 forward Carter Burnett. He’s made tremendous strides in the last couple of years. He was injured in the AAU season and it cut his summer short, but we look forward to seeing how he can help us this year. He had several games of 20-or-more rebounds last year. We’re hoping that continues this season.”

Badger looks to get back on track after a tough year.

“We have some experience coming back but we only had eleven kids total, for our summer work. So, depth will be an issue. We’ll rely on some kids that have not experienced any varsity minutes. Our goal is to get better from day one until our last game. Some of our kids are going to have to grow up quickly,” Upshire said.

Badger Braves

Head Coach: Josh Upshire

2020-21 Record: 5-18 (5-10), Northeastern Athletic Conference

Last 5-Year Record: 60-59 (50.4%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 54.1

Scoring Defense: 66.9

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Jack Lendak – 14.9

Rebounding: Carter Burnett – 9.0

Assists: Brad Hamilton – 1.9

Steals: Brad Hamilton – 1.9

Field Goal Percentage: Jack Lendak – 41.4%

Three-Point Percentage: Jack Lendak – 37.3%

Free Throw Percentage: Brad Hamilton – 75.7%

PREVIEW

-After enjoying three straight winning seasons including a 19-win season in 2018-19, Badger has experienced back-to-back losing campaigns.

-The Braves’ offense was held to a scoring average of 54.1 – lowest average since 2015-16 (46.6).

-Badger returns their top four scorers from last year’s group (Jack Lendak, 14.9; Brad Hamilton, 13.8; Carter Burnett, 7.1; Heath Standhope, 4.9).

-Jack Lendak’s numbers improved from his sophomore to junior seasons. He averaged 14.9 points last year (up from 10.8) as well as he dished out 2.7 assists (up from 1.6) and he shot 37.3% from three-point range (up from 28.1%).

-Brad Hamilton also improved his numbers from an average of 7 points per game as a freshman to 13.8 last year. Hamilton also finished with 4 assists (up from 2.7 assists in 2019-20).

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 24 – Lakeview

Nov. 30 – East Palestine

Dec. 3 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 7 – Maplewood

Dec. 10 – at Lordstown

Dec. 14 – Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 17 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 28 – at Champion

Jan. 4 – Windham

Jan. 7 – at Bristol

Jan. 11 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 14 – at Southington

Jan. 18 – Mathews

Jan. 21 – at Maplewood

Jan. 25 – Lordstown

Jan. 28 – at Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 1 – Heartland Christian

Feb. 4 – at Windham

Feb. 5 – Conneaut

Feb. 8 – Bristol

Feb. 11 – Fairport Harding

Feb. 15 – Southington