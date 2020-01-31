Closings and delays
Badger girls win #9 behind Popovich’s 13

Badger will play host to Newton Falls next

Badger Braves Basketball

Badger girls split season series with Mathews

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger girls improves to 9-7 following their 40-33 win over Mathews tonight.

Grace Popovich paced the Lady Braves with 13 points. Lauryn Hamilton added 8 points.

Mathews’ Mya MacGregor and Ashley Deans combined for 27 points. MacGregor led all scorers with 14 points, 8 came in the second quarter. Deans tallied 13 points while connecting on a pair of three-pointers. The Lady Mustangs will play at Lowellville on Saturday.

Newton Falls will visit Badger on Saturday.

