Badger girls win #9 behind Popovich’s 13

Badger girls split season series with Mathews
KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger girls improves to 9-7 following their 40-33 win over Mathews tonight.
Grace Popovich paced the Lady Braves with 13 points. Lauryn Hamilton added 8 points.
Mathews’ Mya MacGregor and Ashley Deans combined for 27 points. MacGregor led all scorers with 14 points, 8 came in the second quarter. Deans tallied 13 points while connecting on a pair of three-pointers. The Lady Mustangs will play at Lowellville on Saturday.
Newton Falls will visit Badger on Saturday.