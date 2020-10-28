Badger girls welcome back 3 starters

Badger Braves
Coach: LaVell Turnage
2019-20 Record: 13-11 (10-6, NAC)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Grace Popovich, Grace Eucker and Calena Jablonski
…Coach Turnage returns for his second season along Badger’s sidelines. In year #1 – the Lady Braves won 10-league matchups, averaged 35.2 points and 27.8 boards per game.
“I expect our girls to be competitive in every game,” states Turnage. “We must grow together as a team and learn it’s not ‘I’, it’s ‘we’.” This year, the Braves welcome back a trio of senior starters in Grace Popovich, Grace Eucker and Calena Jablonski.
Coach Turnage points out, “We’ll find success if we have an unbreakable work ethic, we devour practice. Communication is key. We must find that burning desire to win.”
2020-21 Schedule
Badger
Nov. 30 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 3 – at Bristol
Dec. 5 – at Newton Falls
Dec. 7 – Southington
Dec. 10 – Lordstown
Dec. 12 – Lowellville
Dec. 14 – Mathews
Dec. 17 – Fairport Harding
Dec. 21 – at Windham
Dec. 28 – at Girard
Jan. 4 – at Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 7 – Maplewood
Jan. 11 – at Ursuline
Jan. 14 – Bristol
Jan.21 – at Southington
Jan. 23 – St. John
Jan. 25 – at Lordstown
Jan. 28 – at Mathews
Jan. 30 – at Fairport Harding
Feb. 4 – Windham
Feb. 8 – Pymatuning Valley
Feb. 11 – at Maplewood