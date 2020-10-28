Badger girls welcome back 3 starters

Badger Braves

Coach: LaVell Turnage

2019-20 Record: 13-11 (10-6, NAC)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Grace Popovich, Grace Eucker and Calena Jablonski

…Coach Turnage returns for his second season along Badger’s sidelines. In year #1 – the Lady Braves won 10-league matchups, averaged 35.2 points and 27.8 boards per game.

“I expect our girls to be competitive in every game,” states Turnage. “We must grow together as a team and learn it’s not ‘I’, it’s ‘we’.” This year, the Braves welcome back a trio of senior starters in Grace Popovich, Grace Eucker and Calena Jablonski.

Coach Turnage points out, “We’ll find success if we have an unbreakable work ethic, we devour practice. Communication is key. We must find that burning desire to win.”

2020-21 Schedule

Badger

Nov. 30 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 3 – at Bristol

Dec. 5 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 7 – Southington

Dec. 10 – Lordstown

Dec. 12 – Lowellville

Dec. 14 – Mathews

Dec. 17 – Fairport Harding

Dec. 21 – at Windham

Dec. 28 – at Girard

Jan. 4 – at Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 7 – Maplewood

Jan. 11 – at Ursuline

Jan. 14 – Bristol

Jan.21 – at Southington

Jan. 23 – St. John

Jan. 25 – at Lordstown

Jan. 28 – at Mathews

Jan. 30 – at Fairport Harding

Feb. 4 – Windham

Feb. 8 – Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 11 – at Maplewood