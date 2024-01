GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger earned its 10th win of the season as the Braves toppled Garfield, 53-44.

Katie Grexa scored a team-high 17 points for the Braves. Hannah Betts contributed 11 points while Brianna Huscroft added 8.

Badger (10-1) returns home to face St. John on Monday.

Mandy Cardinal, a sophomore, went for 18 points for the G-Men.

Garfield (1-9) has dropped its last five games. Now, Garfield will prepare to host Brookfield on Monday.