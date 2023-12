BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger girls topped Brookfield, 61-34, to improve to 8-1.

Nine Braves scored as Badger was paced by Katie Grexa’s 14 points. Brianna Huscroft added nine for the victorious visitors.

Next Thursday, Badger will visit Lordstown.

Cailey Wellman put together a stat line of 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead Brookfield.

Mya Jumper finished with six of her eight points in the first half.

The Warriors (3-6) will return to action on Saturday when Brookfield welcomes Champion.