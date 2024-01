BERKSHIRE, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger girls suffered just its second loss of the season by dropping a 72-47 setback to Rootstown.

The Braves (12-2) were led by Gabriella Miller’s 13 points while Katie Grexa went for 10.

Badger returns to action on Wednesday when they’ll welcome Windham.

The Rovers (12-1) will travel to St. Thomas Aquinas on Wednesday before playing at Lutheran East the following Monday.

Addy Germann (16) and Nadia Lough (15) combined for 31 points.